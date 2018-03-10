Mastercard Inc (MA) is Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 7.9% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $31,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Mastercard by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard Inc (MA) opened at $183.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $183.33. The company has a market cap of $196,940.00, a PE ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Mastercard had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 83.57%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.83%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 17,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.81, for a total value of $2,606,122.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,271,850.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vetr raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Sandler O’Neill raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Mastercard from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Mastercard to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.40.

Mastercard Profile

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company operates through Payment Solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

