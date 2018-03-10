Masimo Co. (MASI) Stake Lowered by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lessened its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,082 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) opened at $88.35 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $104.71. The company has a market cap of $4,466.03, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $225.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, Director Sanford Fitch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,322,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $881,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,337.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,340 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets a range of non-invasive patient monitoring technologies. The Company’s business is Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring, known as Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry.

