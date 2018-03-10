Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $585-615 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $591.06 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.74.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) opened at $24.34 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group has a 52 week low of $14.58 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $12,080.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $473,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,952.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. Ca sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $36,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is a semiconductor provider of application-specific standard products. The Company is engaged in the design, development and sale of integrated circuits. The Company develops System-on-a-Chip (SoC) devices. It also develops integrated hardware platforms along with software that incorporates digital computing technologies designed and configured to provide an optimized computing solution.

