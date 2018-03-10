Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Argus

Argus initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, November 20th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.74.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ MRVL) traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.34. 17,308,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,050,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,080.00, a PE ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. Marvell Technology Group has a 52-week low of $14.58 and a 52-week high of $25.18.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.99 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,702 shares in the company, valued at $465,952.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. Ca sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $36,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 62,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,492,000. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 28,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Argus” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/marvell-technology-group-mrvl-receives-new-coverage-from-analysts-at-argus.html.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is a semiconductor provider of application-specific standard products. The Company is engaged in the design, development and sale of integrated circuits. The Company develops System-on-a-Chip (SoC) devices. It also develops integrated hardware platforms along with software that incorporates digital computing technologies designed and configured to provide an optimized computing solution.

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.