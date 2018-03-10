Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Argus

Argus initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, November 20th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.74.
Shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ MRVL) traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.34. 17,308,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,050,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,080.00, a PE ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. Marvell Technology Group has a 52-week low of $14.58 and a 52-week high of $25.18.
In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,702 shares in the company, valued at $465,952.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. Ca sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $36,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 62,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,492,000. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 28,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Group Company Profile
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is a semiconductor provider of application-specific standard products. The Company is engaged in the design, development and sale of integrated circuits. The Company develops System-on-a-Chip (SoC) devices. It also develops integrated hardware platforms along with software that incorporates digital computing technologies designed and configured to provide an optimized computing solution.
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.