Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $29.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Argus began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.74.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.34. 17,308,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,050,000. The company has a market cap of $12,080.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. Marvell Technology Group has a 1 year low of $14.58 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.99 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,952.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. Ca sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $36,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 82,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 306,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 436,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is a semiconductor provider of application-specific standard products. The Company is engaged in the design, development and sale of integrated circuits. The Company develops System-on-a-Chip (SoC) devices. It also develops integrated hardware platforms along with software that incorporates digital computing technologies designed and configured to provide an optimized computing solution.

