Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,010 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 476,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,251,000 after acquiring an additional 17,107 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 95.7% in the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 174,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 85,495 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 567,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,258,000 after acquiring an additional 188,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Powell Industries, Inc. ( POWL ) opened at $28.81 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $38.73.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.33). Powell Industries had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $90.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.62%.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc develops design, manufactures and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control and monitoring of electrical energy designed to distribute, control and monitor the flow of electrical energy, and provide protection to motors, transformers and other electrically powered equipment.

