Martingale Asset Management L P Has $431,000 Stake in Spark Energy Inc (SPKE)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,420 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Spark Energy were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Spark Energy by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spark Energy by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Spark Energy by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Spark Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Spark Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

In other news, VP Gil Melman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $48,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,308 shares in the company, valued at $358,729.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director W Keith Maxwell III purchased 7,200 shares of Spark Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $85,536.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 952,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,311,209.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 68,150 shares of company stock valued at $847,615 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ SPKE) opened at $11.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $297.82, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of -1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. Spark Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.1813 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.12%.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. The Company provides residential and commercial customers across the United States with an alternative choice for their natural gas and electricity. The Company operates through two segments: Retail Natural Gas Segment and Retail Electricity Segment.

