Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires Shares of 3,834 Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 10.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 147,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,985,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on XEC shares. UBS Group cut Cimarex Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Cimarex Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Group set a $115.00 price target on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.10.

Shares of Cimarex Energy Co ( XEC ) opened at $92.89 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co has a twelve month low of $89.49 and a twelve month high of $130.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,850.00, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $337,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,876,732.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Krista L. Johnson sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $250,762.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,629 shares of company stock worth $1,985,861 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/martingale-asset-management-l-p-acquires-shares-of-3834-cimarex-energy-co-xec.html.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates in exploration and production (E&P) segment. Its operations are located in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. Its E&P activities take place primarily in two areas: the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent region.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.