Martin Currie Ltd. Takes $2.13 Million Position in Videocon d2h Ltd – (VDTH)

Martin Currie Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Videocon d2h Ltd – (NASDAQ:VDTH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 223,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Athos Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Videocon d2h by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 838,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,644 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Videocon d2h by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,060,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Videocon d2h by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,861 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Videocon d2h by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 23,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Videocon d2h by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 33,386 shares during the last quarter. 30.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Videocon d2h Ltd – (NASDAQ:VDTH) opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Videocon d2h Ltd – has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.64, a P/E ratio of 150.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Videocon d2h (NASDAQ:VDTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Videocon d2h had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $128.76 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Videocon d2h from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

About Videocon d2h

Videocon d2h Limited is engaged in the provision of direct to home (DTH) subscription television services to subscribers in India. The Company operates under the Videocon d2h brand. The Company is engaged in the transmission of programming to subscribers through satellite broadcasting. Its subscribers have access to over 550 national and international channels and services, including approximately 45 high definition (HD) channels and services, and over 42 audio and video services through its Music Channel Services through several subscription packages, as well as the option of choosing add-ons and a la carte channels and receiving certain discounts through long-term recharge offers.

