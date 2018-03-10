Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Insider Daniel S. Glaser Sells 41,504 Shares

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) insider Daniel S. Glaser sold 41,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $3,398,347.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,827,488.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) opened at $85.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.79 and a 1 year high of $86.54. The stock has a market cap of $43,590.00, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,558.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5,086.2% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Insider Daniel S. Glaser Sells 41,504 Shares” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/marsh-mclennan-companies-inc-mmc-insider-daniel-s-glaser-sells-41504-shares.html.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc is a professional services firm offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. The Company is the parent company of various risk advisors and specialty consultants, including Marsh, the insurance broker; Guy Carpenter, the risk and reinsurance specialist; Mercer, the provider of human resource and investment related financial advice and services, and Oliver Wyman Group, the management and economic consultancy.

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.