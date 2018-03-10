Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.22.

Several research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE MMC) traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $85.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,046,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,696. The firm has a market cap of $42,863.55, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $71.79 and a 52-week high of $86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $94,977.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,462.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel S. Glaser sold 41,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $3,398,347.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,792 shares in the company, valued at $22,827,488.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 769,412 shares of company stock worth $63,611,788. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 32,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/marsh-mclennan-companies-inc-mmc-given-consensus-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages.html.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc is a professional services firm offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. The Company is the parent company of various risk advisors and specialty consultants, including Marsh, the insurance broker; Guy Carpenter, the risk and reinsurance specialist; Mercer, the provider of human resource and investment related financial advice and services, and Oliver Wyman Group, the management and economic consultancy.

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.