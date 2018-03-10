Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) Holdings Raised by Axa

Axa boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,791 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $14,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 87.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

VAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.11.

In related news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.06, for a total value of $187,616.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,287.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $377,501.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,128 shares of company stock valued at $748,368 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) opened at $148.21 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $154.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,930.00, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.40. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $481.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 27.44%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/marriott-vacations-worldwide-corp-vac-holdings-raised-by-axa.html.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation focuses on vacation ownership, based on number of owners, number of resorts and revenues. The Company is an exclusive worldwide developer, marketer, seller and manager of vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club and Grand Residences by Marriott brands.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.