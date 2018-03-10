News headlines about Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Marin Software earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the software maker an impact score of 46.6868056899781 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Marin Software (NYSE MRIN) traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,859. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.39. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $15.45.

Get Marin Software alerts:

In other Marin Software news, EVP Wister Walcott bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $38,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WARNING: “Marin Software (MRIN) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/marin-software-mrin-receiving-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-accern-reports.html.

Marin Software Incorporated provides a cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, display and social advertising channels. The Company’s enterprise marketing software platform is offered as an integrated software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for advertisers and agencies.

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.