ManpowerGroup (MAN) PT Raised to $138.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its price objective increased by Argus from $120.23 to $138.00 in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.88.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) opened at $122.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $7,979.07, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.34. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $97.15 and a 1-year high of $136.93.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Darryl Green sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $1,172,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,781.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $118,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,069.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,547 shares of company stock valued at $6,842,051. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 678.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/manpowergroup-man-pt-raised-to-138-00.html.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc is a provider of workforce solutions and services. The Company’s segments include Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East (APME), Right Management and Corporate. The Company’s Americas segment includes operations in the United States and Other Americas. Its Southern Europe segment includes operations in France, Italy and Other Southern Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.