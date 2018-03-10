MANA Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,018 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)

MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Constantine Iordanou purchased 7,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $166,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $166,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Donald Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total value of $506,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,421 shares of company stock worth $1,581,785. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Co set a $96.00 target price on Arch Capital Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) opened at $88.07 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $102.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,623.06, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance. The Company provides a range of property, casualty and mortgage insurance and reinsurance lines. The Company operates in five segments: insurance, reinsurance, mortgage, other and corporate. The insurance segment’s product lines include construction and national accounts; excess and surplus casualty; lenders products; professional lines; programs; property, energy, marine and aviation; travel, accident and health, and other.

