MANA Advisors LLC Invests $514,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Stock

MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,500,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,799 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,328,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,221,000 after acquiring an additional 836,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,706,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,201 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,321,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,540,000 after acquiring an additional 416,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,533,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,483,000 after acquiring an additional 145,805 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE MMC) opened at $85.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42,863.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.79 and a twelve month high of $86.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.36.

In other news, insider Daniel S. Glaser sold 618,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $51,216,519.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,131,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Mcdonald sold 11,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $968,931.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 769,412 shares of company stock valued at $63,611,788 over the last 90 days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WARNING: “MANA Advisors LLC Invests $514,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/mana-advisors-llc-invests-514000-in-marsh-mclennan-companies-inc-mmc-stock.html.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc is a professional services firm offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. The Company is the parent company of various risk advisors and specialty consultants, including Marsh, the insurance broker; Guy Carpenter, the risk and reinsurance specialist; Mercer, the provider of human resource and investment related financial advice and services, and Oliver Wyman Group, the management and economic consultancy.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.