MANA Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL)

MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,954 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 17.1% during the third quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC now owns 441,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 64,432 shares in the last quarter. Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX now owns 154,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 54,312 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in shares of Centurylink during the fourth quarter worth $801,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 88,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 88,868 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE CTL) opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Centurylink Inc has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $19,064.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.14). Centurylink had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.04%. Centurylink’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

In other Centurylink news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $78,870.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,820 shares in the company, valued at $662,853.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTL. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America set a $27.00 price target on shares of Centurylink and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Centurylink from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.01.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc is an integrated communications company. The Company is engaged in providing an array of communications services to its residential and business customers. Its segments include Enterprise, which provides strategic, legacy and data integration products and services to small, medium and enterprise business, wholesale and governmental customers, including other communication providers, and Consumer, which provides strategic and legacy products and services to residential customers.

