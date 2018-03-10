Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK) Receives $29.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.56.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TUSK. Johnson Rice raised Mammoth Energy Services from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ TUSK) traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,146. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1,367.11, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 4,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $114,266.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,103.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 70,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 51,707 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 283.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 10,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 418,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 55,973 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc is an integrated oilfield service company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. The Company’s segments include Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services; Completion and Production Services; Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Remote Accommodation Services.

