Magna International (MGA) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Friday morning. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MGA. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities lowered Magna International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Magna International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Magna International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Magna International (NYSE MGA) traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $53.30. The company had a trading volume of 886,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $19,380.00, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44. Magna International has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). Magna International had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc (Magna) is a global automotive supplier. The Company’s segments are North America, Europe, Asia, Rest of World, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s product capabilities include producing body, chassis, exterior, seating, powertrain, electronic, active driver assistance, vision, closure, and roof systems and modules, as well as vehicle engineering and contract manufacturing.

