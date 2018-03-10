Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $1.92 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 48,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) opened at $44.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $227,146.80, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $30.82 and a one year high of $46.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 35.08%. equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. HSBC upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $1.92 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/mackenzie-financial-corp-takes-1-92-million-position-in-taiwan-semiconductor-mfg-co-ltd-tsm.html.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) is a semiconductor foundry. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices and the manufacturing of masks. It operates through foundry segment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.