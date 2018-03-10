Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $2.22 Million in NetGear, Inc. (NTGR) Stock

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in NetGear by 10,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in NetGear by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NetGear in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in NetGear in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in NetGear in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get NetGear alerts:

In other news, SVP Patrick J. Collins III sold 750 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $39,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick J. Collins III sold 416 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $29,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,029 shares of company stock worth $4,488,979. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of NetGear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BWS Financial set a $75.00 target price on shares of NetGear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) opened at $59.70 on Friday. NetGear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $71.42. The firm has a market cap of $1,835.80, a PE ratio of 112.64 and a beta of 1.93.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. NetGear had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $397.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that NetGear, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/mackenzie-financial-corp-invests-2-22-million-in-netgear-inc-ntgr-stock.html.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops and markets networking solutions and smart connected products for consumers, businesses and service providers. The Company’s product line consists of devices, such as network attached storage, Internet protocol (IP) security cameras, and home automation devices and services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.