Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. First Interstate Bank raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 111.1% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE CMG) opened at $322.16 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $247.51 and a one year high of $499.00. The company has a market cap of $9,010.00, a PE ratio of 52.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Paul T. Cappuccio purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $290.88 per share, for a total transaction of $145,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,814.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 420,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $318.14 per share, for a total transaction of $133,721,241.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 423,822 shares of company stock worth $134,819,781 over the last 90 days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $318.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Vetr lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $326.43 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.98.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc (Chipotle), together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Company’s Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants serve a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads. As of December 31, 2016, the Company managed its operations and restaurants based on 11 regions.

