LSL Property Services’ (LSL) “Reduce” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their reduce rating on shares of LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 205 ($2.83) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities cut shares of LSL Property Services to an add rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 276 ($3.81) to GBX 308 ($4.26) in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 220 ($3.04) price target on shares of LSL Property Services in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. LSL Property Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 240.60 ($3.32).

LSL Property Services (LSL) opened at GBX 265 ($3.66) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $271.96 and a PE ratio of 828.13. LSL Property Services has a fifty-two week low of GBX 195.25 ($2.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 298 ($4.12).

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc is a provider of residential property services to customer groups incorporating both estate agency and surveying businesses. The Company operates through two segments: Estate Agency and Related Services, and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment provides services related to the sale and letting of residential properties.

