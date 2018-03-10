Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an overweight rating to an equal rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE LYG ) opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $67,020.00, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 20th will be given a $0.1141 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 123,006,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,273,000 after buying an additional 3,740,098 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 1,114.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 37,012,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,797,000 after buying an additional 33,965,492 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,788,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,827,000 after buying an additional 735,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,578,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,668,000 after buying an additional 3,356,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,517,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,853,000 after buying an additional 268,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc is a provider of financial services to individual and business customers in the United Kingdom. The Company’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance, and long-term savings, protection and investment. The Company’s segments are Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance and Other.

