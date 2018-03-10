Linda (LINDA) Trading Down 29.1% Over Last 7 Days

Linda (CURRENCY:LINDA) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Linda coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and CoinsMarkets. Linda has a total market cap of $8.30 million and $116,917.00 worth of Linda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Linda has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.17 or 0.00933941 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008705 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005243 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002098 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00104025 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00031135 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004358 BTC.

PutinCoin (PUT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Linda

LINDA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2017. Linda’s total supply is 8,539,455,155 coins. Linda’s official website is lindacoin.com . Linda’s official Twitter account is @Lindaproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Linda is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency featuring a masternode network that process almost-instant and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Linda

Linda can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, C-CEX, CoinExchange, CoinsMarkets and Stocks.Exchange. It is not possible to purchase Linda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linda must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linda using one of the exchanges listed above.

