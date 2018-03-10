Life Storage Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.89 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts (LSI)

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) – Jefferies Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Life Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst G. Hoglund forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.89 per share for the year. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LSI. Citigroup lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Shares of Life Storage ( NYSE LSI ) opened at $80.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3,780.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $91.75.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $133.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.46 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 17,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc, formerly Sovran Self Storage, Inc, is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company. The Company acquires, owns and manages self-storage properties. The Company owns its assets and conducts its operations through Life Storage LP (the Operating Partnership) and subsidiaries of the Operating Partnership.

