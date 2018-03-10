Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for UNITE Group (UTG)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of UNITE Group (LON:UTG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 850 ($11.74) price target on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UTG. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 870 ($12.02) target price on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 892 ($12.32) price objective on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 815 ($11.26) price objective on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered UNITE Group to a neutral rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.74) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 865.40 ($11.96).
UNITE Group (LON UTG) opened at GBX 795 ($10.98) on Tuesday. UNITE Group has a 1-year low of GBX 618 ($8.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 833 ($11.51). The firm has a market capitalization of $2,100.00 and a PE ratio of 864.13.
About UNITE Group
The Unite Group plc is a United Kingdom-based developer and operator of student accommodation. The Company provides a home for over 50,000 students in approximately 140 properties in over 28 of England and Scotland’s University towns and cities. It operates through two segments: Operations and Property.
