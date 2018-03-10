Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of UNITE Group (LON:UTG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 850 ($11.74) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UTG. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 870 ($12.02) target price on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 892 ($12.32) price objective on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 815 ($11.26) price objective on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered UNITE Group to a neutral rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.74) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 865.40 ($11.96).

Get UNITE Group alerts:

UNITE Group (LON UTG) opened at GBX 795 ($10.98) on Tuesday. UNITE Group has a 1-year low of GBX 618 ($8.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 833 ($11.51). The firm has a market capitalization of $2,100.00 and a PE ratio of 864.13.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/liberum-capital-reiterates-buy-rating-for-unite-group-utg.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a GBX 15.40 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This is a positive change from UNITE Group’s previous dividend of $7.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%.

About UNITE Group

The Unite Group plc is a United Kingdom-based developer and operator of student accommodation. The Company provides a home for over 50,000 students in approximately 140 properties in over 28 of England and Scotland’s University towns and cities. It operates through two segments: Operations and Property.

Receive News & Ratings for UNITE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UNITE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.