Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a GBX 350 ($4.84) target price on the stock.

BBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Balfour Beatty to an add rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.84) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.70) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.84) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Balfour Beatty presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 329 ($4.55).

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

Balfour Beatty (LON BBY) opened at GBX 277 ($3.83) on Tuesday. Balfour Beatty has a 52 week low of GBX 252.50 ($3.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 311.70 ($4.31). The company has a market cap of $1,910.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,233.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Balfour Beatty (BBY)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/liberum-capital-reiterates-buy-rating-for-balfour-beatty-bby.html.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc is an infrastructure company that provides maintenance, upgrade and management services in power transmission, utilities infrastructure, and road and rail. The Company operates through three segments: Construction Services segment, which is engaged in the physical construction of an asset; Support Services segment, which is engaged in supporting existing assets or functions, such as asset maintenance and refurbishment, and Infrastructure Investments segment, which is engaged in the acquisition operation and disposal of infrastructure assets, such as roads, hospitals, schools, student accommodation, military housing, waste and biomass, offshore transmission networks and other concessions.

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.