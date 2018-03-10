LGI Homes (LGIH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

LGIH has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised LGI Homes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LGI Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised LGI Homes from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised LGI Homes from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.51 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.85. The company had a trading volume of 371,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,993. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $28.57 and a 52-week high of $79.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,350.66, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.31.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,800,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 491,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,383,512.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Edone bought 1,400 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.36 per share, with a total value of $78,904.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,265.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $1,586,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 48,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc is a homebuilder and land developer. The Company is engaged in the design, construction, marketing and sale of new homes in markets in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington and Tennessee. The Company operates through five segments: the Texas division, the Southwest division, the Southeast division, the Florida division and the Northwest division.

