Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Takes $741,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,951,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,817,000 after buying an additional 3,324,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,565,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,919,590,000 after buying an additional 2,297,750 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $148,604,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 400,906.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,896,000 after buying an additional 665,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $103,179,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total transaction of $84,722.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,397.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 95,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.09, for a total value of $15,526,004.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,268 shares in the company, valued at $15,700,348.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Vetr raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.44 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.06.

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) opened at $158.25 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.34 and a 52-week high of $173.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $97,440.00, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. The Company operates through segments, including Construction Industries, which is engaged in supporting customers using machinery in infrastructure, forestry and building construction; Resource Industries, which is engaged in supporting customers using machinery in mining, quarry, waste and material handling applications; Energy & Transportation, which supports customers in oil and gas, power generation, marine, rail and industrial applications, including Cat machines; Financial Products segment, which provides financing and related services, and All Other operating segments, which includes activities, such as product management and development, and manufacturing of filters and fluids, undercarriage, tires and rims, ground engaging tools, fluid transfer products, and sealing and connecting components for Cat products.

