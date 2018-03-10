Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,000 Westar Energy Inc (WR)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Westar Energy Inc (NYSE:WR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in Westar Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Westar Energy by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Westar Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Westar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

WR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Westar Energy from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded Westar Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Westar Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of Westar Energy Inc ( WR ) opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7,047.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Westar Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $57.32.

Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.02 million. Westar Energy had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Westar Energy Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Westar Energy’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

Westar Energy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc is an electric utility. The Company provides electric generation, transmission and distribution services. The Company provides these services in central and northeastern Kansas, including the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina and Hutchinson. Its subsidiary, Kansas Gas and Electric Company (KGE), provides these services in south-central and southeastern Kansas, including the city of Wichita.

