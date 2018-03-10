LegacyTexas Financial Group (LTXB) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

LTXB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.79.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (LTXB) opened at $45.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2,240.00, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. LegacyTexas Financial Group has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.99 million. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. research analysts predict that LegacyTexas Financial Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LegacyTexas Financial Group news, EVP Charles D. Eikenberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles D. Eikenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $440,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,558 shares of company stock worth $1,166,185. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 853,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,039,000 after purchasing an additional 63,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 63,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

About LegacyTexas Financial Group

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. LegacyTexas Bank (the Bank) is the Company’s principal operating subsidiary, which is a commercial bank that is focused on meeting the needs of businesses and consumers in the North Texas area. Its principal business consists of attracting retail deposits from general public and business community and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in commercial real estate loans, secured and unsecured commercial and industrial loans, as well as permanent loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences and consumer loans.

