Lear (LEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $204.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lear Corporation is a leading global supplier of automotive seating systems, electrical distribution systems and electronics. The seating segment consists of the manufacture, assembly and supply of vehicle seating requirements. The Company produces seat systems for automobiles and light trucks that are fully assembled and ready for installation. The electrical and electronic segment consists of the manufacture, assembly and supply of electrical and electronic systems and components for the vehicle. The Company is able to provide its customers with engineering and design solutions and manufactured systems, modules and components that optimally integrate the electrical distribution system of wiring, terminals and connectors, junction boxes and electronic modules within the overall architecture of the vehicle. Lear Corporation is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lear from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Longbow Research started coverage on Lear in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded Lear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $234.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.11.

Lear ( NYSE LEA ) opened at $190.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,680.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.46. Lear has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $202.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. research analysts predict that Lear will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $954.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.63%.

In other Lear news, SVP Mel Stephens sold 17,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $3,282,158.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,028,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shari L. Burgess sold 5,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $1,021,622.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at $804,672.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,115 shares of company stock worth $49,699,331. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Lear by 13.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Lear during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 77.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,772,000 after acquiring an additional 52,469 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Lear by 95.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 85,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Lear by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 111,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation (Lear) is a supplier to the global automotive industry. The Company is engaged in supplying seating, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components and software, to automotive manufacturers. The Company’s segments include Seating and E-Systems.

