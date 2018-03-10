Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $4.53 Million Position in Public Storage (PSA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 841.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other news, Director Gary E. Pruitt sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total transaction of $1,060,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,951.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA ) opened at $199.96 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $180.48 and a 1 year high of $232.21. The company has a market cap of $34,775.13, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.31.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. Public Storage had a net margin of 51.16% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 118.69%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley set a $190.00 target price on shares of Public Storage and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $185.00 target price on shares of Public Storage and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.43.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/lazard-asset-management-llc-has-4-53-million-position-in-public-storage-psa.html.

About Public Storage

Public Storage is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s principal business activities include the ownership and operation of self-storage facilities, which offer storage spaces for lease, generally on a month-to-month basis, for personal and business use, ancillary activities, such as merchandise sales and tenant reinsurance to the tenants at its self-storage facilities, as well as the acquisition and development of additional self-storage space.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.