Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $4.08 Million Position in Bloomin' Brands Inc (BLMN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Bloomin' Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 191,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 296,636 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bloomin' Brands were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLMN. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin' Brands during the third quarter worth $73,480,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Bloomin' Brands by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,517,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,059,000 after buying an additional 482,900 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin' Brands during the third quarter worth $8,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin' Brands by 16.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,622,000 after buying an additional 283,355 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin' Brands by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 477,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,103,000 after buying an additional 184,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Peter Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,916 shares in the company, valued at $178,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donagh Herlihy sold 9,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $190,065.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 859,205 shares of company stock worth $19,249,336. Insiders own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bloomin' Brands Inc ( NASDAQ BLMN ) opened at $24.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,221.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. Bloomin' Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $24.45.

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bloomin' Brands had a return on equity of 133.73% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Bloomin' Brands Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin' Brands announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Bloomin' Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 2nd. Bloomin' Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

BLMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin' Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Bloomin' Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Bloomin' Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 price target on Bloomin' Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Bloomin' Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.78.

About Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc is a holding company. The Company owns and operates casual, upscale casual and fine dining restaurants. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes all brands operating in the United States. The International segment includes brands operating outside the United States.

