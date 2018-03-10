Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 6,343 Loxo Oncology Inc (LOXO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:LOXO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Loxo Oncology by 2.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Loxo Oncology by 3.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Loxo Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Loxo Oncology by 16.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Loxo Oncology by 12.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period.

Loxo Oncology Inc (LOXO) opened at $128.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3,896.33, a P/E ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 2.37. Loxo Oncology Inc has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $135.74.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Loxo Oncology Inc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

LOXO has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Loxo Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loxo Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ifs Securities upgraded shares of Loxo Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.44.

In other Loxo Oncology news, VP Jennifer Burstein sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $158,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Mayleben sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $804,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,146 shares of company stock valued at $27,668,728 over the last three months. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

About Loxo Oncology

Loxo Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on development of medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers. The Company’s pipeline focuses on cancers that are dependent on single gene abnormalities, such that a single drug has the potential to treat the cancer with dramatic effect.

