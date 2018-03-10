Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $508,000 in Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) Stock

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMKR. ValuEngine cut Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Amkor Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ AMKR ) opened at $11.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,630.71, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.42. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc is a provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. The Company’s packaging and test services are designed to meet application and chip specific requirements, including the type of interconnect technology; size, thickness and electrical, and mechanical and thermal performance.

