Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $586,000 Position in Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (The) of Beneficial Interest (GGZ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (The) of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:GGZ) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,327 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (The) of Beneficial Interest were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doliver Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (The) of Beneficial Interest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (The) of Beneficial Interest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (The) of Beneficial Interest by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (The) of Beneficial Interest by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (The) of Beneficial Interest by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 78,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 26,055 shares in the last quarter.

Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (GGZ) opened at $12.52 on Friday. Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $13.61.

