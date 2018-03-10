Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Invests $257,000 in CVS Health Corp (CVS) Stock

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 514,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,424,000 after purchasing an additional 62,318 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 55,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 77,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,332,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $271,004,000 after purchasing an additional 386,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 29,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,208,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 19,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $1,418,313.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,714.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.02 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.03.

Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) opened at $69.27 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $66.45 and a 12 month high of $84.00. The stock has a market cap of $69,353.41, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $48.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

