Lafargeholcim (LHN) PT Set at CHF 56 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 56 target price on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LHN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 66 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 55 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 50 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Barclays set a CHF 52 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 63 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lafargeholcim presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 58.60.

Shares of Lafargeholcim (VTX LHN) opened at CHF 53.12 on Wednesday. Lafargeholcim has a fifty-two week low of CHF 50.40 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 60. The company has a market cap of $32,240.00 and a PE ratio of -18.77.

LafargeHolcim Ltd (LafargeHolcim) is a holding company operating in building materials industry. The Company’s segments include Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America and Middle East Africa. The Company has three product lines, such as Cement, which consists of clinker, cement and other cementitious materials; Aggregates, and Other construction materials and services, which consists of ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalt, construction and paving, trading and other products and services.

