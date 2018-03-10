Ladder Capital (LADR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have $17.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company operates in three segments: Loans, Securities and Real Estate. It focused on midmarket senior secured commercial real estate first mortgage loans, investment grade-rated securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate and investing in net leased and other commercial real estate. The company also provides services of the commercial real estate industry which includes origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Ladder Capital Corp is headquartered in New York City. “

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine lowered Ladder Capital from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ladder Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE LADR ) traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,000. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $1,680.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 62.36 and a quick ratio of 62.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 9th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 105.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 61.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ladder Capital (LADR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/ladder-capital-ladr-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company’s segments include loans, securities, real estate and corporate/other. The loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment (balance sheet loans) and mortgage loan receivables held for sale (conduit loans).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ladder Capital (LADR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.