Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm presently has a $26.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.88% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KRONOS WORLDWIDE, INC. is a global producer and marketer of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. The Company along with its distributors and agents, sells and provides technical services for its products to over 4,000 customers in approximately 100 countries with the majority of sales in Europe and North America. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KRO. ValuEngine upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO ) opened at $23.88 on Friday. Kronos Worldwide has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,770.00, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $795,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 34,808 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 634.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 146,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 126,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc (Kronos) is a producer and marketer of titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments, a base industrial product that is used in a range of applications. The Company, along with its distributors and agents, sells and provides technical services for its products with sales in Europe and North America.

