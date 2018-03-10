Komatsu (KMTUY) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Komatsu from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Komatsu (KMTUY) opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32,192.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.08. Komatsu has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $40.43.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. is a provider of industrial-use products and services. The Company is engaged in the business of construction and mining equipment, industrial machinery and vehicles, logistics, electronics and other solutions-based operations. Its DANTOTSU service includes KOMTRAX, which is a machine tracking system whose terminals are installed on construction equipment to transmit information concerning the location, cumulative hours of operation and operating condition of vehicles, and KOMTRAX Plus, which is used in mining.

