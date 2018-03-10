Koch Industries Inc. Invests $469,000 in State Street Corp (STT) Stock

Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 399,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,122,000 after buying an additional 182,164 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,073,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,773,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 254,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,889,000 after buying an additional 18,704 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 696,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,513,000 after buying an additional 48,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,809,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE STT) opened at $109.83 on Friday. State Street Corp has a 1-year low of $75.27 and a 1-year high of $114.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $39,037.42, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.10). State Street had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.12%.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 10,248 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $1,108,526.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,473 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $154,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,531 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,169 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of State Street from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $120.00 price target on shares of State Street and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Koch Industries Inc. Invests $469,000 in State Street Corp (STT) Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/koch-industries-inc-invests-469000-in-state-street-corp-stt-stock.html.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through two lines of business: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Company, through its subsidiary, State Street Bank and Trust Company (State Street Bank), provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors across the world.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.