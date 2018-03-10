Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.12% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Keysight Technologies, Inc. is an Applied Technology company that provides electronic measurement solutions to the communications and electronics industries. It provides electronic measurement instruments and systems and related software, software design tools, and related services that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, and operation of electronics equipment. The Company provides start-up assistance, consulting, optimization and application support throughout the customer’s product lifecycle. It also offers customization, consulting and optimization services throughout the customer’s product lifecycle. Keysight Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KEYS. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $53.00 price target on Keysight Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Keysight Technologies to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Keysight Technologies ( KEYS ) opened at $54.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $54.11. The stock has a market cap of $10,410.00, a PE ratio of -50.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $837.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 6th that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 34,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $1,832,377.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,995.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 162,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $7,312,964.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 517,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,316,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,308 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,992. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 28,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,879,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,554,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keysight Technologies

