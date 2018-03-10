KeyCorp Increases Autodesk (ADSK) Price Target to $138.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $140.00 price target on shares of Autodesk and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.76.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.36. 3,752,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $31,160.00, a PE ratio of -54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.20. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $82.70 and a twelve month high of $140.00.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The software company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.74 million. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 27.57% and a negative return on equity of 206.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.11, for a total value of $199,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $626,922.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,510 shares of company stock worth $1,453,509 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,094,027 shares of the software company’s stock worth $429,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,658 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,430,659 shares of the software company’s stock worth $254,303,000 after acquiring an additional 91,011 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3,910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 2,243,728 shares of the software company’s stock worth $251,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,774 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,876,485 shares of the software company’s stock worth $196,712,000 after acquiring an additional 68,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,800,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $188,694,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc is a design software and services company, offering customers productive business solutions through technology products and services. The Company’s segments include Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC), Platform Solutions and Emerging Business (PSEB), Manufacturing (MFG), and Media and Entertainment (M&E).

