Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €49.00 Price Target for Vonovia (VNA)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($60.49) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Commerzbank set a €42.00 ($51.85) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($58.02) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale set a €46.00 ($56.79) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Barclays set a €45.00 ($55.56) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial set a €44.00 ($54.32) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €44.77 ($55.27).

Vonovia (ETR VNA) opened at €38.28 ($47.26) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18,610.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €31.92 ($39.41) and a 1-year high of €42.68 ($52.69).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. It operates through three segments: Rental, Extension, and Sales. The company offers apartments; and sells single units and buildings or plots of land, as well as provides property-related services. As of December 31, 2016, it managed 333,381 residential units, 85,421 garages and parking spaces, and 3,405 commercial units, as well as managed 58,969 units for other owners.

