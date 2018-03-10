Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €41.00 Price Target for Deutsche EuroShop (DEQ)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($50.62) target price on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DEQ. set a €40.00 ($49.38) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($50.62) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($37.04) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Societe Generale set a €44.00 ($54.32) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, equinet set a €33.00 ($40.74) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €38.05 ($46.98).

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) opened at €30.10 ($37.16) on Wednesday. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1 year low of €28.96 ($35.75) and a 1 year high of €39.41 ($48.65). The company has a market capitalization of $1,860.00 and a P/E ratio of 13.26.

Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The MDAX-listed company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main- Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.

