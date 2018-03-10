Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €28.30 Price Target for AXA (CS)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($34.94) target price on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €23.60 ($29.14) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($31.48) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Cfra set a €28.00 ($34.57) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.20 ($36.05) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €27.70 ($34.20).

Shares of AXA (EPA CS) opened at €22.49 ($27.77) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54,540.00 and a P/E ratio of 9.57. AXA has a one year low of €22.13 ($27.32) and a one year high of €27.69 ($34.19).

AXA SA (AXA) is a France-based holding company engaged in the business of financial protection. The Company’s segments include Life & Savings, Property & Casualty, Asset Management , Banking and Holding companies. The Life & Savings segment’s products include a range of investment and savings products, as well as Protection and Health products.

