Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in First Foundation Inc (FFWM)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,950 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,989 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,611,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,881,000 after acquiring an additional 43,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,941,000 after acquiring an additional 62,230 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,125,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,859,000 after acquiring an additional 226,326 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 942,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,867,000 after acquiring an additional 52,830 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 55,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Get First Foundation alerts:

In other First Foundation news, Director Warren D. Fix sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,182.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren D. Fix sold 16,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $306,116.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,717.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,668. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Foundation Inc ( NASDAQ:FFWM ) opened at $19.02 on Friday. First Foundation Inc has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $711.43, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.94 million. equities analysts expect that First Foundation Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded First Foundation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/kennedy-capital-management-inc-boosts-stake-in-first-foundation-inc-ffwm.html.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc is a financial services holding company that provides a platform of personalized financial services to high net-worth individuals and their families, family businesses and other affiliated organizations. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiaries, First Foundation Advisors (FFA) and First Foundation Bank (FFB), and First Foundation Insurance Services (FFIS), a subsidiary of FFB.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.